Now-former West Seneca police officer admits to on-the-job sexual encounter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man who in December was accused of having sex while on duty, an incident which occurred because of a case he as an officer was investigating, pleaded guilty this week to official misconduct.

Derek Vasquez resigned from the department when he made his plea Thursday in Elma Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance.

Vasquez, 35, was accused of establishing a relationship with a victim in a domestic violence incident while investigating said incident. The District Attorney said that the relationship was consensual.

The District Attorney’s Office stated that in the incident in question, Vasquez arrived at the home of the victim while on the job, and was not dispatched there for an official call.

Vasquez’ case will be transferred to Buffalo Veterans Court.