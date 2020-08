WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–West Seneca Police say Mineral Springs Road is closed at the Thruway overpass.

There are several delays on 190 West as well for a tractor-trailer on fire hanging off the overpass.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was ejected and transported to the hospital with burns.

They ask motorists to avoid the area.

