Drug drop-off event to take place in West Seneca later this month

FILE – This June 14, 2011, file photo, shows the pills of the drug Lipitor in Willingboro, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Seneca Senior Citizen Center will be hosting a drug drop-off event later this month.

The event, which is being put together in collaboration with the DEA and West Seneca police, will happen on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone looking to safely get rid of drugs in their possession can come to the parking lot that day.