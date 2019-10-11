Dunn Tire looking to fill a variety of positions with career fair

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunn Tire will be holding a hiring event in West Seneca next week.

The career fair is scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 15 from 4-8 p.m. at 2150 Union Rd.

Salespeople, managers, auto mechanics and technicians are among those Dunn Tire is looking to hire.

Interviews and employment screening will take place on-site, and candidates may be offered positions while there.

Those looking to attend the event are encouraged to register and complete an online application before the event begins.

Candidates are asked to bring at least two forms of identification and a copy of their resume.

More information on how to register can be found here.

Dunn Tire has 10 retail locations in Erie and Niagara counties.