Early morning fire rips through West Seneca Highway Department building

West Seneca

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Seneca Fire Department is working to learn more information about a fire that broke out at the town’s highway department overnight.

Crews were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. on South Avenue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News 4 is working to learn more and will update this article as more information becomes available.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now