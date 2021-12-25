Early morning fire rips through West Seneca Highway Department building

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Seneca Fire Department is working to learn more information about a fire that broke out at the town’s highway department overnight.
Crews were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. on South Avenue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
News 4 is working to learn more and will update this article as more information becomes available.
