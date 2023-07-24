WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Elma man was killed in a car accident in West Seneca early Monday morning, the West Seneca Police Department said.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 2700 Clinton Street, where a car driven by 32-year-old Zachary Poisson of West Seneca crossed the center line of the road and struck a car being driven by 49-year-old David Sion head-on. Sion was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poisson suffered minor non-life threatening injuries and was transported to ECMC. Police say a drug recognition expert responded to the hospital to perform an evaluation based on evidence at the scene. Police say he has several pending search warrants.

Police say additional information on any specific charges will be released at a later date.