Emergency crews make water rescues in West Seneca’s Lexington Green neighborhood

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emergency crews in West Seneca were on the move Thursday evening, making water rescues in the Lexington Green neighborhood and checking on residents.

News 4 was on the scene as the East Seneca Volunteer Fire Company brought a large rescue raft to get Lexington Green residents who needed help out of their homes. The water level was rapidly on the rise, flooding yards.

One resident told News 4’s Marlee Tuskes he’s never experienced flooding like this, adding he’s grateful for flood insurance.

This West Seneca neighborhood backs up to Buffalo Creek.

Around 11:30 p.m., crews brought out the big raft to rescue a family and their dog from the flooding.

One woman News 4 spoke with said crews knocked on her door asking if she needed help evacuating but did not tell her she was required to do so. The woman told us she evacuated anyways for her safety.

As crews brought the family to safety, the rain started freezing as temperatures dropped across Western New York.