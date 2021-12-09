Erie County Sheriff’s Mounted Reserve Unit food drive happening Sunday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Tis the season to give back and some of our western New York leaders are gearing up for a big event this weekend.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is offering a helping hand to put food on the plates of families. The Mounted Reserve Unit is hosting its annual Christmas food drive this Sunday.

It’s happening at the Market in the Square in West Seneca from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deputies and horses will be collecting food, diapers, paper products, and cash. All donations will benefit the Response to Love Center.