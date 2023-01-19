WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is looking for people to help out at its Harlem Road facility in West Seneca.

To volunteer, you must be at least 18 years old. Volunteers are needed in multiple areas, including adoptions, animal behavior, foster care, wildlife and the kitten nursery.

“When we consider the hundreds of thousands of hours donated to the SPCA by these folks, it gives a whole new meaning to the often-heard phrase, ‘We couldn’t do it without them,’” SPCA Chief Communications Officer Gina Lattuca said. “There’s no question. We couldn’t.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, here’s how you can apply:

Apply online

Call (716) 875-7360 ext. 232 or ext. 252

Email kellyd@yourspca.org or desiream@yourspca.org