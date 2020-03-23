1  of  2
Erie County SPCA says all dogs adopted at West Seneca shelter

West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)- The City of Good Neighbors came through in a big way for dogs at the SPCA!

The Erie County SPCA announced on its Facebook page Monday that all the dogs at its West Seneca location have been adopted!

Gina Lattuca the SPCA’s Cheif Communications Officer, says she thinks people legitimately saw the need during the coronaviruis crisis.

“We were thrilled that the community backed us up like this,” Lattuca said.

Lattuca also says the SPCA will keep accepting animals by appointment if there is an emergency or if animals are sick or injured

