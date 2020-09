If you’re driving through West Seneca in the next 24 hours, be prepared for possible delays.

Crews with the Erie County Water Authority are doing some work on Orchard Park Road, that’s State Route 240, starting around 6 p.m.

This is on Orchard Park Road near Ridge Road.

The State DOT says there will be some lane closures in the work zone.

The work should be wrapped up by 6 p.m. tomorrow night.