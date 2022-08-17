WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie One BOCES is encouraging students to join their program that can lead to a career as an auto technician.

The Potter Career and Technical Center is teaming up with the Towne Automotive Group. The program gives students hands-on experience as an auto tech. The auto industry is facing a big shortage of techs right now.

“The profits are definitely there but that’s not what I’m doing it for. I’m doing it just to help everyone else and I like doing what I do and a career is something you like doing its not a job,” said Luke Marshall, one of the new technicians.

A recent report found that almost half a million new auto techs will be needed nationwide in the next few years.