Explosions heard in southtowns were just fireworks at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you heard some explosions over at the home of the Buffalo Bills Wednesday night, West Seneca police say there’s no reason to worry.

Police received calls during the night. Just after 9 p.m., they delivered an explanation for everyone on Twitter.

In a tweet, they said the “explosions/fireworks everyone is calling about are coming from Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium.”

And with their typical humor, the department quipped “Likely just testing them out for next season’s AFC Championship victory.”

The tweet prompted a flurry of responses, including some from people concerned for their animals. But others shared their thoughts on the stadium’s new name, noting that they still prefer to call it “The Ralph,” or even its original name — “Rich Stadium.”

And of course, there were those who felt the tweet needed a slight correction.

