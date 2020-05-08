Father leaves one-year-old son outside in stroller while stealing from Rite Aid

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–West Seneca Police say a Buffalo man left his one-year-old son at a bus stop while stealing from a Rite Aid on Thursday.

Police say they responded to Seneca Street near Union Road in front of Rite Aid after report of the boy being left unattended in a stroller along the curb at a bus stop just after 7 p.m.

Officers found the child’s father, 30-year-old Kyle McEvoy, exiting the Rite Aid when they arrived after he was in the store for ten minutes.

According to officials, an investigation found McEvoy had numerous stolen items from a vehicle parked across the street in the Southgate Plaza.

Officers forcibly took McEvoy into custody after he became uncooperative and combative with them.

Police are investigating several other items he was found with as potentially being shoplifted from the Rite Aid, but are reviewing in-store video before they charge him.

He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, West Seneca Police say.

McEvoy is due back in court at a later date after his release on an appearance ticket.

Police tell us the child was turned over to the mother, and the incident was referred to the NYS Office of Child and Family Services.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.