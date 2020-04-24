Flower planter stolen from West Seneca business

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in West Seneca are investigating the theft of a planter from a local insurance business.

On Wednesday afternoon, Boltz Insurance Service posted on Facebook that one of their flower planters had been taken away.

Staying lighthearted about the matter, they wrote “It looks like one of our planters grew legs, took social distancing to heart and wanted to be farther apart from its twin. We would like to fill them both with flowers soon if spring ever arrives.”

No arrests have been made, as of Friday morning.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015.