1  of  3
Coronavirus
NYS releases results of coronavirus antibody tests See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

Flower planter stolen from West Seneca business

West Seneca

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in West Seneca are investigating the theft of a planter from a local insurance business.

On Wednesday afternoon, Boltz Insurance Service posted on Facebook that one of their flower planters had been taken away.

Staying lighthearted about the matter, they wrote “It looks like one of our planters grew legs, took social distancing to heart and wanted to be farther apart from its twin. We would like to fill them both with flowers soon if spring ever arrives.”

No arrests have been made, as of Friday morning.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss