Man remains at large after leading police on chase and fleeing crash scene

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in West Seneca made three arrests in relation to a car chase that extended into South Buffalo. One man remains at large.

This past Thursday night on Harlem Road, an officer pulled over Gary Cameron, a 48-year-old Buffalo resident. Cameron was found to be driving with a suspended license. When the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle, police say he drove off with three passengers inside.

While chasing him, police learned that the vehicle Cameron was driving had been stolen from somewhere in Buffalo.

After going through several streets in West Seneca, the chase ended when Cameron crashed at the intersection of Seneca and Stevenson streets in South Buffalo. Cameron ran away, but his three passengers remained at the scene and were taken into custody.

Steven Cameron, 46; Justin Swack, 43; and Amanda Miller, 35 were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Inside the vehicle, police say they found three crack pipes and several thousand dollars in stolen merchandise.

Because of this, Swack, Miller and Steven Cameron were each charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance. All three were released on appearance tickets and will be back in court next month.

Gary Cameron remains on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He has been accused of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing, reckless driving and several other charges.

Further charges for all four people are pending.

Editor’s note: The initial version of this article was published in conjunction with another separate but unrelated police chase in the town that occurred after these events.