West Seneca elects first Republican supervisor in decades, says GOP

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) Retired FBI agent Gary Dickson was elected West Seneca supervisor Tuesday night.

Dickson, the Republican candidate, beat out former school board member James Lawson (Democrat) and retired state auditor Eugene Hart, Jr. (Working Families) for former supervisor Sheila Meegan’s seat.

Dickson had 57 percent of the vote. Lawson had 34 percent and Hart had eight percent.

Erie County Republicans said it was the first time in 50 years West Seneca had a Republican town supervisor.

