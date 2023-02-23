WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ice storm made it down right dangerous outside – especially if you are one of the many residents who are still in the dark.

The storm has come and gone, but many Western New Yorkers are still without power.

NYSEG reports thousands of outages in parts of Cheektowaga, Orchard Park, and West Seneca — whose town supervisor says it’s like nothing he’s seen before.

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson says he is frustrated so many residents are still without power. He says even his power has flickered on and off multiple times and the town is at the mercy of the power companies.

“I think people first lost power very early this morning, around 2, 3, 4 o’clock. Some people got it back by 10 o’clock or by noon. But then it started going off again,” Dickson added. “It’s crazy. I don’t think it’s ever been this bad.”

He says NYSEG isn’t sure why the power keeps flickering.

A transformer exploded near Brookwood Drive and Birkshire Road, leaving this neighborhood in the dark.

In Cheektowaga near the Galleria Mall. Walden Avenue west bound was closed near the thruway as crews worked on an emergency utility. Stores, restaurants and even street lights were dark for hours.

In the City of Buffalo, power crews were focusing on side streets, dealing with down trees and branches. National Grid was working in the area of Howlett Street and Walden Avenue, restoring power to that neighborhood.

NYSEG says the majority of customers without power will get it back by Thursday night. Supervisor Dickson says this is about more than trimming trees. He says there should be more money given to improve the electrical infrastructure.

“New York State is giving out a lot of money to a lot of different special interests. I think we should first get our electrical infrastructure in order,” Dickson said.

Many residents though have been without power for hours, leaving them out in the cold. Supervisor Dickson says you can call West Seneca dispatch if you need to find a warm place to stay while your power is restored.