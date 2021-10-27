Haunted Woods Walk happening Friday and Saturday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 4th Annual Haunted Woods Walk takes place this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. on Orchard Park Road. It features 2-3 acres filled with “out of this world,” displays.

Admission the the family-friendly event is $5 and ALL proceeds go to the Erie County SPCA. Checks are asked to be made payable to the organization (not cash.)

Reservations are required and you can only make them by calling 716-826-4133!

The walk features scenes like a cemetery walk, pumpkin patch, pirate ship and space ship, among many others. There are also several photo experiences.

Everything you see is made by the Mikolajewski Family. More information can be found in the flyer below.