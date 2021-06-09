Hiring event for Amazon drivers happening in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’d like to drive for Amazon, a hiring event will be taking place Wednesday in West Seneca.

Anyone interested can go to the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson at 164-B Slade Ave. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Pay rates for drivers start at $16.50/hour, with a bonus incentive.

Social distancing will be practiced at the event, and anyone who attends will be entered into a drawing for a free giveaway.