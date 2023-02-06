WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Believe it or not, earthquake insurance is not automatically part of a New Yorker’s homeowner policy, according to AAA.

AAA offered some helpful facts after a 3.8-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in West Seneca hit the region Monday morning.

“In many other states, earthquake insurance is offered, but in New York, it’s an optional endorsement that home owners can add to their homeowners policy though the majority of area residents don’t opt for it,” AAA says.

The company says typically, a homeowner’s policy in New York will cover damage done by a fire or explosion that resulted from the earthquake, but without the optional endorsement, damage from a collapse or otherwise isn’t covered.

“The endorsement is costly enough that most people don’t opt for it, but after today’s quake, some residents may consider it affordable for peace of mind,” AAA says.

How about damage to your car? AAA says comprehensive auto coverage “would cover damage from fallen bricks.”

“Comprehensive coverage is optional though it is included for leases or loans for new cars that are not yet paid off,” AAA says. “Some drivers with older cars that are paid off opt out of it. If bricks fell from a home in New York following an earthquake, the homeowner would need an earthquake endorsement on their insurance in order for the damage to be covered.”