Judge rules against West Seneca cemetery which suddenly moved 215 grave sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State Supreme Court judge has ruled that St. Matthew’s Cemetery should notify loved ones of people whose grave sites were moved suddenly in April due to concerns over eroding soil so that an appropriate final resting place can be determined.

Officials with the cemetery say they relocated the caskets because the land started giving way into Cayuga Creek.

A cemetery spokesperson said at an earlier court hearing that they were seeking court approval after the fact of the moving of 215 remains from the Good Shepherd burial area to the St. James East burial area.

Attorneys for families said prior they may eventually file civil claims against the Forest Lawn Cemetery/Crematory Group.