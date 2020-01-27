Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home giving away reusable grocery bags next week

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home is allowing guests to help honor the passing of the plastic grocery bag in New York State by receiving a free, reusable tote while supplies last.

The funeral home will distribute 600 of the totes, one per guest, at both the Hamburg location at 4199 Lake Shore Road and the West Seneca location at 1340 Union Road.

Guests can stop in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, February 3rd, and Tuesday, February 4th.

“Plastic Bag perished suddenly on January 26, 2020. Born on the cusp of the 1980s, it’s life mission was to protect the environment from deforestation, Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home wrote. “Plastic Bag is predeceased by Plastic Straw and survived by Grandfather Paper Bag.”

