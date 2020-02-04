Lawmakers in West Seneca pass measure in support of “Justice for Rachel” bill

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca lawmakers passed a measure in support of two criminal justice reform bills.

One of these bills is called “Justice for Rachel.” It would create hearings to keep potentially dangerous criminals in custody before a trial.

The bill is named after Rachel Wierzbicki, whose accused killer was released on bail shortly after he was arrested.

The other bill is in the Senate, and it would reverse some of the recent bail reforms.

Town lawmakers say both measures would be good for the state.

The West Seneca Town Board will send their resolution to Gov. Cuomo and legislative leaders in Albany.