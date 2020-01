BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo woman is living in the twenties again.

Virginia Shafer celebrated her 100th birthday today at Elderwood assisted living in West Seneca.

Her family and friends brought cake and sang “happy birthday.”

We asked Virginia if she had a secret to reaching a century, but she says there’s no special formula to hitting a hundred.

Virginia has quite a big family, including nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.