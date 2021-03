WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is recovering after a steep fall into Cazenovia Creek on Saturday.

West Seneca Police and its water rescue team, along with several area fire departments helped rescue the man, who had fallen down the creek’s embankment off of Union Road.

West Seneca Police say first responders got him out of the water and rushed him to ECMC.

A lieutenant tells News 4 they are unsure if he suffered any injuries.