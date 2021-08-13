Man rescued after falling into ravine behind Southwestern Boulevard YMCA

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday night, a man had to be rescued after he fell down a ravine behind the YMCA on Southwestern Boulevard.

West Seneca police shared photos from the incident. They say that the 68-year-old man who fell was watching a flag football game on the property behind the YMCA when he walked into a heavily wooded ledge.

The man then fell 25-30 feet into a ravine, police say.

The crew spent more than an hour getting the man out. A rope system was utilized.

After suffering minor injuries, the man was taken to ECMC for treatment.