WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man is going behind bars after being sentenced for attacking a jogger, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Ryan Strunk, 21, was sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.

In September 2021, at approximately 1 p.m., authorities say the victim, a female jogger, was jogging on the New York State Developmental Disabilities Services Office (DDSO) campus, on East and West Road, when, they say, she was attacked by Strunk.

Authorities say Strunk struck the victim multiple times with a tree branch as she attempted to run from the attack. They say Strunk continued to chase the victim and hit her with the branch until she escaped into an occupied DDSO patrol officer’s vehicle.

The patrol officer called 911, and Strunk, who authorities say was unknown to the victim, was taken into custody. The victim suffered “various cuts and bruises” to her body, according to authorities.

In January 2022, Strunk pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree. As part of his sentence, a final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until 2030.