Man taken into custody after early morning standoff with West Seneca police

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — No one was injured when a standoff between a man and police took place in West Seneca early Monday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a woman called West Seneca police, saying that her 25-year-old boyfriend was walking around the house on Seneca St. with a large butcher knife. According to authorities, the woman said he was threatening to harm police.

This call stemmed from a disagreement that the two had, police say. Before calling, the woman told police that she locked herself and her two-year-old child in the bathroom for safety.

First responders got to the scene and rescued the woman and her child from the building through a second-story bathroom window.

Police tried to deploy a taser against the man, but it was unsuccessful, they say.

For more than five hours, officers spoke with the man, de-escalating the situation.

Just after 8:30 a.m., police say the man walked out of the house without the knife and surrendered to police.

His name has not been released, but West Seneca police say he was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

