WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Popular cider and baked goods destination Mayer Brothers is opening back up for the season.
Starting Wednesday, the mill and bakery at the corner of Seneca Creek and Transit Road in West Seneca will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s their 171st year.
“Mayer Brothers provides a wide range of quality beverages to both customers and national, regional, and local retailers throughout the United States, including apple cider, bottled water, tea, lemonade, juice, and certified organic and kosher products. We also manufacture and offer a variety of fruit and vegetable fiber powder products,” Mayer Brothers wrote in a news release.
Ever since last year, Mayer Brothers also offers their products online.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.