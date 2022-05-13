WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for help finding a missing man with dementia.

Richard Strutz, 68, was last seen on Marlow Road in West Seneca and may be in need of medical attention.

Believed to be on foot, the last time he was seen was Thursday around 5:30 p.m. At the time, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts, glasses and camouflauge-colored Crocs.

Richard is 6’4″ and approximately 325 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or (716) 648-5111.