WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 2,100 NYSEG customers in West Seneca lost power on Wednesday morning.

The outages were reported shortly before 10 a.m.

It was estimated that power would return by 11:45 a.m., but by 11:10 a.m., there were no more outages reported.

