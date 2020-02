WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns is opening the doors to a new outreach center.

The new building in West Seneca is right next to the auto bureau.

It will offer a number of the same services including passport processing and getting a real ID.

Unlike most county buildings, this one will have night hours to help people who have to work during the day.

Kearns says Erie County is planning a second outreach center for the northern part of the county.