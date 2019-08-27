New lawsuit under Child Victims Act names former West Seneca East teacher

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new lawsuit under the Child Victims Act names the West Seneca School District.

An anonymous person claims a former teacher and coach at West Seneca East High School abused him as a minor.​

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims Anthony Harper sexually abused him from the fall of 1999 through June 2000.

The suit also claims the district was negligent, did not have sufficient supervision or policies to address what happened.​

Harper served prison time for a different incident involving sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy in August 2007.​ He was also a teacher and coach at that time.​

harper surrendered his teaching license when he was sentenced.​