New splash pad opens in Veterans Park

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — While there are some pools that haven’t been able to open this year, the Town of West Seneca cut the ribbon on a new splash pad today.

The first kids got to run through the new pad today.

The town supervisor says having a splash pad instead of a pool is great because it allows it not only to be open for more days of the year, but for more hours each day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“It has the great benefit of not only being a great recreation resource, but it will save us money every year going forward because it replaces a wading pool that required a lifeguard. This, because there’s no standing water, does not require lifeguards,” Supervisor Gary Dickson said.

The splash pad is located next to the town pool in Veterans Park, and is free to the public.