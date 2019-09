Dozens of family members of the 215 people, who were dug-up from their graves at the St. Matthews Cemetery were in court and many of their faces were somber and silent as they took their seats in the courtroom.

Judge Dennis Ward says it’s going to be a long-drawn-out process, but he says, the court will do what it takes, to make sure the families of the deceased, have a say in how their loved ones get re-buried.