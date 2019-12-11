Orchard Park man charged with vehicular manslaughter in West Seneca crash

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park man has been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter following a fatal crash in West Seneca.

Prosecutors say that on September 15, around 5:30 a.m., Daniel Witczak, 33, was driving drunk when he crashed on Southwestern Blvd. One of his three passengers, 38-year-old Corrine Bennett, was killed.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle about 50 yards off the roadway.

The driver and the other two passengers were taken to ECMC, but they survived.

Witczak was arraigned on a count of DWI this past October.

As of Wednesday, he remains released on his own recognizance. His case will proceed to a Grand Jury.