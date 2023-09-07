BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the first day of the new school year, issues have already begun for school bus routes in West Seneca.

According to the school district, 405 students, around 7% of the entire district, are “unaccounted for” in the routing process.

The district said that over the summer the district adopted new bus routing software and “all systems appeared to be functioning soundly, however, once the system was pressure tested with actual bus runs, the system and software did not interface correctly and created delays and false errors,” the district said in a statement on Thursday.

News 4 received several reports from parents that their children were not picked up for school on Thursday morning or picked up after the school day ended on the district’s first day of school on Thursday. Parents of affected students received a robocall after 3 p.m. on Thursday, saying that they needed to pick their students up from school, and that the parent portal on the district website would be updated daily with the bus schedules.

School districts in the area have been plagued by school bus driver shortages as the new school year begins. Buffalo Public Schools continues to struggle with a school bus driver shortage, while the Niagara Falls City School District announced that it would go to tiered start times to deal with a driver shortage.

“Be assured that we are working diligently with the expertise of both our software vendor and our bus app providers to remedy the issues we experienced today,” the district said. “We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused you.”