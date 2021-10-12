Part of East and West Road in West Seneca to close starting Wednesday

West Seneca

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of East and West Road in West Seneca will be closed for milling and paving for more than week.

The closure, which will take place from October 13-22, will affect the road between Union and Orchard Park roads.

In their typically cheeky fashion, West Seneca police tweeted “Thank you for everyone’s anticipated disregard of the construction signs.”

A photo they tweeted featured Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumping over some cones.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now