Part of East and West Road in West Seneca to close starting Wednesday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of East and West Road in West Seneca will be closed for milling and paving for more than week.

The closure, which will take place from October 13-22, will affect the road between Union and Orchard Park roads.

In their typically cheeky fashion, West Seneca police tweeted “Thank you for everyone’s anticipated disregard of the construction signs.”

A photo they tweeted featured Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumping over some cones.

Notice! Erie County will be closing East and West Rd between Union and Orchard Park Rds, for milling and paving, on Wednesday October 13th until October 22nd (or until the work is completed). Thank you for everyone's anticipated disregard of the construction signs. pic.twitter.com/JyQTSXOnyq — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) October 12, 2021