WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of East and West Road in West Seneca will be closed for milling and paving for more than week.
The closure, which will take place from October 13-22, will affect the road between Union and Orchard Park roads.
In their typically cheeky fashion, West Seneca police tweeted “Thank you for everyone’s anticipated disregard of the construction signs.”
A photo they tweeted featured Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumping over some cones.
Latest Posts
- Sen. Schumer says federal money can be used for stadium project
- Part of East and West Road in West Seneca to close starting Wednesday
- Mel’s Mutts: Benny
- ‘Must always be voluntary’: Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
- California mandates gender-neutral toy sections for large retailers
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.