WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An accident involving a female pedestrian closed down a section of Harlem Road in West Seneca Friday morning.
The incident, where police said at least one person was seriously injured, closed the road down between Mineral Springs Road and Clinton Street. NITTEC first reported the closure just before 7:30 a.m.
Delays in the area should be expected and the road is estimated reopen at 11 a.m.
- Blinken heads to Middle East in an effort to contain the war
- Winter storm is forecast to hit Northeast, Mid-Atlantic with heavy snow, dangerous ice
- Part of Harlem Rd. in West Seneca closed after pedestrian hit
- Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius freed on parole after serving nearly 9 years for girlfriend’s murder
- How to turn off Facebook’s latest way to track you
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.