WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An accident involving a female pedestrian closed down a section of Harlem Road in West Seneca Friday morning.

The incident, where police said at least one person was seriously injured, closed the road down between Mineral Springs Road and Clinton Street. NITTEC first reported the closure just before 7:30 a.m.

Delays in the area should be expected and the road is estimated reopen at 11 a.m.