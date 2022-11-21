WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police.

The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged.

Several structures across Western New York following last week’s historic snowstorm, which brought several feet of snow to many areas across the region. West Seneca had 46.6″ inches of snow as part of the storm, according to the National Weather Service.