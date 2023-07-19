WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police say an elderly man managed to thwart an attempted robbery and possible carjacking by kicking one of the suspects in the groin.

Authorities say it happened Tuesday evening when a 75-year-old was walking back to his Kia in the Wegmans parking lot on Orchard Park Road.

While at gunpoint, police say he delivered the kick, which sent the six people allegedly trying to rob him running north on the railroad tracks.

“Contrary to rumor on social media, no shots were fired during this incident,” West Seneca police wrote on Facebook.

Five of them were later apprehended and identified as two minor girls, two women and a man. But the sixth suspect is still on the run and believed to be out of the area. He was last seen on foot on Route 400.

Those who were taken into custody are facing a slew of charges, including menacing, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy, police said.

Anyone with information on where the outstanding suspect might be can call police at (716) 674-2280 or their anonymous tip line at (716) 675-8423.