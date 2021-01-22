Police warn of text scam that claims to offer free Netflix

FILE – This Aug. 13, 2020, file photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Netflix’s video streaming service has surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its expanding line-up of TV series and movies continues to captivate people stuck at home during the ongoing battle against the pandemic. The subscriber milestone highlighted Netflix’s fourth-quarter results released Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police are making people aware of a text scam that claims to promise free Netflix services for a year.

Police say the link in the text takes people to a website that asks for a payment method. This will result in fraudulent charges.

“If you need free Netflix, just use someone else’s account like the rest of civilized society,” police tweeted.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

