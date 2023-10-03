BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lots of Powerball players across New York State are ending up $50,000 richer, and one of those third-prize-winning tickets was sold in West Seneca.

Specifically, this ticket for the Oct. 2 drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven near the corner of Southwestern Boulevard and Angle Road. The others came from stores in Albany, Baldwin, Bronxville, Garnerville, Kings Park and Suffern.

The winning numbers were 12-26-27-43-47, with a Powerball of 5.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night, just before 11 p.m.