WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen of Heaven Carnival is coming up soon, and event organizers are sharing more on it.

This is the 41st annual event. Before the actual carnival on July 8-10, Super Cruz Night will take place on the night of July 7 from 5-10 p.m. Here are the times for the carnival, which takes place at Seneca Street and Mill Road in West Seneca:

Friday, July 8 (5 p.m. to Midnight)

Saturday, July 9 (Noon to Midnight)

Sunday, July 10 (Noon to 8 p.m.)

Inside the beer tent, workers will be serving Coors Light and Molson Canadian among craft beers and hard seltzers. While enjoying a drink, patrons can remain in the beer tent for live music and other entertainment:

Thursday: 6 – 10 p.m. (The Boneshakers)

Friday: 7 – 11:30 p.m. (Jeremy Hoyle & The Strictly Hip)

Saturday: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Magic show with Ted Burzynski)

Saturday: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Undercover)

Saturday: 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. (Hit N Run)

Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Magic show with Ted Burzynski)

Sunday: 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Nick Battistella performing Sinatra and more)

Sunday: 4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Kickstart Rumble)

Food will also be available, as well as armbands to go on amusement rides for $25.

Parking and admission will remain free. New this year, there will also be a free shuttle bus to and from the West Seneca Senior High School parking lot. That’s also free.

More information on this year’s Queen of Heaven Carnival can be found here.