WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen of Heaven Carnival is coming up soon, and event organizers are sharing more on it.
This is the 41st annual event. Before the actual carnival on July 8-10, Super Cruz Night will take place on the night of July 7 from 5-10 p.m. Here are the times for the carnival, which takes place at Seneca Street and Mill Road in West Seneca:
- Friday, July 8 (5 p.m. to Midnight)
- Saturday, July 9 (Noon to Midnight)
- Sunday, July 10 (Noon to 8 p.m.)
Inside the beer tent, workers will be serving Coors Light and Molson Canadian among craft beers and hard seltzers. While enjoying a drink, patrons can remain in the beer tent for live music and other entertainment:
- Thursday: 6 – 10 p.m. (The Boneshakers)
- Friday: 7 – 11:30 p.m. (Jeremy Hoyle & The Strictly Hip)
- Saturday: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Magic show with Ted Burzynski)
- Saturday: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Undercover)
- Saturday: 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. (Hit N Run)
- Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Magic show with Ted Burzynski)
- Sunday: 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Nick Battistella performing Sinatra and more)
- Sunday: 4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Kickstart Rumble)
Food will also be available, as well as armbands to go on amusement rides for $25.
Parking and admission will remain free. New this year, there will also be a free shuttle bus to and from the West Seneca Senior High School parking lot. That’s also free.
More information on this year’s Queen of Heaven Carnival can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.