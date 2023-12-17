BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police said Sunday night that a stretch of Orchard Park Road will be closed “for at least the next few hours” after a truck struck a utility pole.

The department said in social media posts that motorists should avoid the area of Orchard Park Road between East and West Road and Ridge Road due to the accident.

Poles and wires were strewn on the roadway after the crash, police said. Drivers should seek an alternate route as the road is closed in both directions.

West Seneca Police also said that the intersection of Seneca Sreet and Ridge Road has also been shut down for an unrelated accident.