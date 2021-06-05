Rusty Nickel Brewing celebrates six years of business with patio party

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rusty Nickel Brewing Company is celebrating six years in business this weekend.

The Seneca Street hotspot hosted a patio party Saturday to ring in this milestone.

Those who run the show at Rusty Nickel are happy they could throw a party this year. That’s because the 5th-anniversary celebration last year had to be canceled.

“We kind of celebrated on our own at home. We’re very excited to get back to somewhat of a normalcy and have everyone back for bands, beer specials, all of it,” said General Manager Katie Brown.

New and exclusive beers were released to commemorate this party as well.