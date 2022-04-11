BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before he was admitted to the Erie County Holding Center, the Sheriff’s Office says an Amherst man hid some contraband within him.
According to authorities, 39-year-old Richard Goldrick swallowed a balloon that contained matches and a leafy substance before his April 7 arrest in West Seneca.
The Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit learned about this through an anonymous tip, they say.
Two days after Goldrick’s arrest, deputies in the holding center say they found the balloon. As a result, Goldrick was charged with possession of contraband while in prison.
Originally, Goldrick had been arrested on grand larceny and possession of stolen property charges.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.