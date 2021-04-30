SPCA Erie County offering free adoptions to current and past military members

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — From May 24 to May 31, the SPCA Serving Erie County is offering its Vets & Pets program.

This waives adoption fees on most animals for individuals on active duty, reserves, and honorable discharge, along with service-disable veterans and those retired from military service.

The SPCA urges those interested in viewing and adopting dogs or farm animals to call the SPCA now to schedule an appointment during Vets & Pets since they are necessary for all adoptions at this time.

Vets & Pets will be held at the SPCA’s 300 Harlem Rd. location in West Seneca and all offsite adoption locations.

SPCA officials say those adopting will need to present a military ID or DD214. Also, if any individual is currently serving outside of New York State, that individual’s spouse can adopt during Vets & Pets if they present a military spouse ID card.

Appointments are also necessary for viewing and adopting cats each Saturday, including Saturday, May 29.

To schedule an appointment, contact the SPCA at 716-875-7360 ext. 207.