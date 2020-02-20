SPCA looking for information on abandoned cats and kittens in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Members of the SPCA serving Erie County found 14 cats and kittens on a porch in Buffalo on Thursday.

The SPCA says a call came in from a Churchill Street resident who stated there was a box filled with the cats and kittens left on the porch.

Twelve of the felines are at the SPCA shelter on Harlem Road in West Seneca, and two are at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Members of the SPCA Veterinary Department are examining the cats and kittens to see if any of them need emergency care or treatments.

Anyone with information can contact 716-875-7360 ext 239 or 225.